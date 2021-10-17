Stealth Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,341.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1,341.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003449 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022281 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

