StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.59 on Friday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.