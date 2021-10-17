Step Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $6.05 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

