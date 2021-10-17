Stevard LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $843.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a PE ratio of 439.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

