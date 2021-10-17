Stevard LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Moderna comprises approximately 1.3% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $257,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3,357.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $324.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,099,892.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,250 shares of company stock worth $142,379,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.