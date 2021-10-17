Stevard LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.2% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.33 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

