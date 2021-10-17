Stevard LLC Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Square accounts for about 1.0% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $249.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.91. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

