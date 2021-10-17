Stevard LLC Purchases Shares of 10,601 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

