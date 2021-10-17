Stevard LLC Purchases Shares of 24,491 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.5% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.39 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05.

