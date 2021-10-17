Stevard LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 298.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,417,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.95.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.53. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

