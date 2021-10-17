Stevard LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,409.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,351.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,375.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

