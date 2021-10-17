Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 393,518 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 6.54% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

