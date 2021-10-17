Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,716 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $208.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.648 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

