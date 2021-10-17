Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $165.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.