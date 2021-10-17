Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,529.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 841.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 309,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

