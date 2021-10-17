Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.64 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of UGI worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 356,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UGI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

