Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.82 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $503.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.32 and a 200-day moving average of $453.03. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $504.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

