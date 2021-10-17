Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.88 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

