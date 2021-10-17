Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

