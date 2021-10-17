Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 29,501 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.93% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

