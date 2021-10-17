Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,128 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

