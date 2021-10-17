Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,947,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,749,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $124.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16.

