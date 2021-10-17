Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,685 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $423.72 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.14 and its 200-day moving average is $386.88.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

