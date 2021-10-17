Stifel Financial Corp Sells 78,751 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.32. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

