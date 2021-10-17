Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,162 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $95.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

