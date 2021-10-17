Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Stipend has a total market cap of $807,524.57 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,291.17 or 1.00035966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00301102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00502431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00189459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,784,861 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.