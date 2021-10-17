Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Storj has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $446.70 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

