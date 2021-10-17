Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Short Interest Update

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,944,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 5,590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

SWYDF remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,605. Stornoway Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.