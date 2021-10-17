STRAKS (STAK) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $24,722.11 and approximately $113.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

