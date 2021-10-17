Stratos Price Tops $1.58 on Exchanges (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $769,783.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,052,864 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

