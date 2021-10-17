Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

STRT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

