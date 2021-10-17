Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155.47 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Strike has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $155.47 million and $3.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $51.83 or 0.00085549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

