StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $642,253.38 and approximately $35.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,784,896,367 coins and its circulating supply is 17,371,702,013 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

