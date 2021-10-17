Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SMLP opened at $36.63 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $1.35. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

