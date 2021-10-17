SUN (old) Tops One Day Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SUN (old)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

