SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SunOpta worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.