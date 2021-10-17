Super Zero Protocol Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and $797,844.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,490,032 coins and its circulating supply is 330,750,144 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

