SuperLauncher 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,538.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.41 million and $39,538.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,030,287 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

