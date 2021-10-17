SuperRare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.28 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $203.67 million and approximately $178.28 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

