sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.35 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $136.35 million and $6.57 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 135,961,072 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.