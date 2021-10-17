SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $263.17 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.29 or 0.00018596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $263.17 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 235,948,359 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

