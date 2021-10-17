Swerve (SWRV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.55 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,718,460 coins and its circulating supply is 15,501,456 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.