Swingby Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.44 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Swingby has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $943,426.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,203 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.