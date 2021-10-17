Swipe Price Down 8.7% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $440.57 million and $113.90 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00204682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00092227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

