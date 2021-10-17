Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 35.4% in September

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 73,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,544. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Swire Pacific’s payout ratio is -67.65%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

