Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 333,500 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

