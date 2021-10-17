Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

