SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $5.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $105.75. 449,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

