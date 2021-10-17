Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.