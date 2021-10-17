Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $153.94 million and $891,335.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

